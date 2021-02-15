[WATCH] Gozo lacks quality jobs, needs economic diversification, Chris Said says

Gozo’s economy has to steer away from overdependence on tourism and minimum wage jobs offered through government schemes, Nationalist Party spokesperson Chris Said said.

Laying out his party’s vision for Gozo, the Opposition MP said the first priority had to be the creation of “quality jobs” and not ones that pay the minimum wage.

“The government has failed in this aspect,” Said noted, adding the second priority was diversification to help the Gozitan economy steer away from overdependence on tourism.

He was speaking on TVM’s Xtra last week that also featured Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

Said emphasised that the COVID-19 pandemic had hit Gozo harder than Malta because the reliance on tourism was much bigger.

Camilleri defended government’s response to the pandemic, which included a scheme that gave companies an incentive of €10,000 for Gozitan workers on teleworking.

The minister said that in spite of the pandemic Gozo’s road infrastructure and facilities has been upgraded.

“The government has not abandoned Gozo but has continued to invest,” Camilleri said.