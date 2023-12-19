Literary critic calls for financial support for the Maltese book industry

Despite the seemingly unsustainable nature of the Maltese book industry, literary critic Mark Vella argues that it must be maintaned by authorities.

Drawing parallels with band/sport clubs and trades that may not yield substantial profits, he stressed that the survival of the Maltese book is a crucial aspect of the nation's cultural identity.

“Just like we witnessed with support extended to band and sports clubs, and the Maltese festa’s recognition as intangible heritage, the book industry now requires a similar boost. This injection is essential to sustain the Maltese book, our language, and the essence of Maltese life,” Vella said on Monday.

Speaking on TVM’s Xtra, Vella acknowledged the hurdles faced by the industry, describing it as a "small industry locally" that may not significantly impact the GDP but asserted that it deserves protection and support from the authorities.

"The reading industry does not only make novels, it is also the foundation of Maltese language and its education," Vella remarked.

Contrary to focusing solely on aiding individual authors, Vella underscored the importance of extending support to publishers, as they play a crucial role in sustaining the industry.

He expressed concern over the scarcity of Maltese publishers, pointing out that without these publishers there would be an absence of school books and history books, deeming it a serious issue that needs attention.

In the context of bookselling, Vella highlighted an anomalous situation in the market, where economic factors led to the closure of historical shops, consolidating the sale of books in the hands of a few sellers.

He suggested the need for regulation or an investigation into this market situation. He urged authorities to recognise the urgency and collectively take steps to support and preserve the Maltese book industry.

Vella echoed the sentiments of actors and publicists who have long called for action.

Speaking to MaltaToday in September, publishers had said Maltese book industry was reeling from a hike in printing costs due to the post-war inflation that had plagued so many sectors of the economy.