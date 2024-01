Robert Abela opens his arms to Justyne Caruana

Prime Minister Robert Abela has reached out to former minister Justyne Caruana just days after paving the way for Rosianne Cutajar’s return to the Labour fold.

In a pre-recorded interview on TVM’s Xtra, Abela insists not every misdeamouner should result in perpetual exile from politics. The interview by Saviour Balzan will be aired at 9pm.

The Prime Minister also speaks about the qualities he believes the new president should have and gives his less than flattering opinion on Nationalist Party lead MEP candidate Roberta Metsola.

Follow the Xtra interview on TVM at 9pm.