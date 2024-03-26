‘What happens in Brussels doesn’t stay in Brussels’: MEP candidates debate EPP defence proposals

Both Labour and Nationalist MEPs agreed on TVM’s Xtra that what is discussed in Brussels affects every single citizen in the member states.

“What happens in Brussels does not stay in Brussels,” PL MEP candidate Claudette Abela Baldacchino said in an eventful debate on the EPP defence proposals.

The former MEP, now candidate, was asked why such a debate is important to be discussed in Malta rather than letting world politics play out before decisions are made.

With the PN candidates nodding in agreement and Peter Agius verbally acknowledging, the PL MEP candidate explained, from her experience, that what is discussed at the PE plenary also impacts Malta.

This statement seemed to be the only thing the candidates agreed on, as the debate, which spanned over 20 minutes, presented two contrasting views of the EPP manifesto.

The EPP is a center-right grouping that brings together Europe’s Christian-democratic and conservative parties – including the Nationalist Party. It approved its manifesto for June’s European elections on 6 March.

EPP’s Von Der Leyen has vowed to make defence a centrepiece of her second mandate, in a bid to undo the impacts of decades of defence cuts as war returns to European soil. The EPP now calls for a European Commissioner dedicated to security and defence, a mandate on member states to prioritise European purchases of military equipment, and new restrictions on arms exports.

Completely disagreeing with this, Labour MEP candidate Daniel Attard said Malta must continue preserving its neutrality.

“Malta is an agent of peace. It had the reputation of an honest negotiator for years,” he said.

Attard explicitly said that Malta is against a European armed forces, nuclear arms, and warplanes.

Pressed on what Malta would do in conflicts in its neighbouring waters, Attard pointed at past conflicts in Libya and ongoing conflicts in Africa. “Malta has always invested in its diplomacy. That is why it is now trusted as the President of the UN’s Security Council and the OSCE.”

Meanwhile, PN candidate Peter Agius accused Labour of scaremongering and lying about the opposition wanting to send youths to war.

He clarified that the EPP manifesto excludes Malta from certain clauses because of its respect for Malta.

Bombarded by Attard and Abela Baldacchino while citing the manifesto itself, Agius clarified that the EPP and the PN are “okay with defence, but never aggression.”

Agius also pointed out that while the PL is twisting and opposing the EPP ideology on defence, Prime Minister Robert Abela had been voting in favour of sending weapons to Ukraine.

Quoting Mintoff, Abela Baldacchino immediately fired back saying, “there is no stability in Europe without peace in the Mediterranean.” She argued that the funds for such a military stance could be invested in economic and social investments for the country.

On the other hand, calmly, PN candidate Lee Bugeja Bartolo further explained that a military stance does not mean buying missiles.

“It can also mean better surveillance, satellite imagery, and greater cybersecurity.”