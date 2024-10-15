David Agius says Labour government should have revised local plans in 2016

Local plans should have been revised in 2016, as stated in the document created in 2006, Deputy Speaker and Nationalist MP David Agius said when asked about the proposed changes to Villa Rosa's local plan.

“In 2016, or at any time thereafter, the government had the opportunity to revise and amend the local plans. Now, eight years later, they are yet to make any changes,” Agius said on TVM's Xtra.

The proposed changes would facilitate a high-rise development by Garnet Investments, a company owned by Anton Camilleri, also known as Tal-Franċiż, and his son Adelbert Camilleri.

“A Labour government today could readily convene to discuss this matter. While we may not see eye to eye on everything, we would at least have the chance to review and revise it,” Agius said.

“Instead, they retained the PN’s local plans, as drafted in 2006, until the last cabinet meeting, when they decided to change them for Villa Rosa.”

When asked about the same matter, Minister Julia Farrugia sidestepped the question, stating she could not discuss what was said during a cabinet meeting.

“If you were to ask me directly whether I support development in ODZ areas or valleys, my answer tonight would be a clear no,” she said. “Without commenting on this specific case, when stakeholder engagement is lacking, a project, no matter how well-designed, will fail."

Agreeing with this sentiment, Agius emphasised the importance of stakeholder engagement, noting that just like in the case of Xewkija’s airstrip, the Labour council at Pembroke seems to have been excluded.

In response, Farrugia reminded everyone that public consultation is still upcoming, and changes could be made depending on the feedback received.

