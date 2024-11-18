Abela on Joseph Muscat: ‘I hold him to high esteem’

Prime minister Robert Abela says he still holds his predecessor Joseph Muscat to high esteem and will let current judicial proceedings against him take their course.

During an interview on TVM’s Xtra, Abela denied entering into a secret pact with Joseph Musct while contesting the Labour leadership that eventually put him in power, something Opposition leader Bernard Grech claimed in an interview a week prior.

“I’ve only made one pact in my lifetime, and it was with the Maltese public,” he remarked.

He said the Opposition leader “should look at some of the deals his friends are doing behind his back to betray him”.

When asked about Muscat, Abela said he still holds him to high esteem as a former Labour leader and prime minister. “My role as leader and prime minister is not to attack people but unite them. Whoever wishes to contribute something to the country is welcome.”

Clayton Bartolo nepotism scandal

Abela stands by his previous comments on the Clayton Bartolo nepotism scandal, which saw his wife being given a lucrative government position she was unqualified for.

He insisted he took a decision on the matter years ago by terminating her position. “She hasn’t worked with the Maltese government since three years ago. I took a decision immediately.”

He also said that this wasn’t a case of a “phantom job”. Here, he turned his guns on Nationalist Party MPs, specifically Toni Bezzina, who he claimed spent years working in the civil service without doing any work.

“We need to use the same yardstick with everyone. The yardstick used with Amanda Muscat should be used with [Bezzina].”

As far as a remedy is concerned, Abela said it is time to reform the Manual on Resourcing Policies and Procedures, which permanent secretaries are obliged to follow in the engagement of persons of trust. The manual contains no criteria on the choice of policy consultants and how they should be renumerated.

In its investigation into the nepotism claim, the Standards Commissioner said the lack of criteria in this manual is problematic because there is no basis on which permanent secretaries can object to the appointment of policy consultants. The manual does not even contain an obligation to submit a CV when permanent secretaries file a formal request for engagement of policy consultants.

Survey trends

On Sunday, a MaltaToday survey showed that the Labour and Nationalist parties are neck and neck in the polls.

Abela’s take on the survey results is that people still believe that Labour is the only credible movement that can move the country forward, but perhaps certain realities can be addressed better.

“Whether its businesses or families, we’ve protected people from every single challenge over the years,” he said, naming energy prices and unemployment among these hurdles.

“Now, the surveys indicate that the public knows we can address these realities […] Can we perhaps address them better?”

Abela also brushed off concerns that people may be getting tired of a Labour Party in government. He said the party has managed to renew itself even while in government. “The issue of ‘time’ depends on how well a party can continue addressing certain realities.”

Budget 2025

Abela praised his government’s budget plans for the year ahead, describing it as a Budget that affects everyone. He pointed to the widening of tax brackets, continued fuel subsidies, and enhanced children’s allowances as key steps to provide disposable income and ease financial pressures.

He said the fuel subsidy is the cornerstone of Malta’s current economic strategy and has allowed the country to maintain its competitiveness and support businesses.

On calls for a new economic model, Abela said the current model has served Malta well in that it generated economic growth and brought unemployment levels down to historic lows.

“The recipe shouldn’t be thrown away completely. Something which functions well can be improved.”