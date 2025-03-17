PN’s new sec-gen says party getting closer to election win

Charles Bonello, the PN’s newly elected secretary general, has acknowledged the party’s financial problems but said it is getting closer to electoral victory.

Speaking on TVM’s Xtra, Bonello acknowledged that the partys situation needs to be improved and admitted that there are financial problems internally.

Party leader Bernard Grech had also admitted this, saying the PN has an issue with missing national insurance payments but is slowly paying them back.

The new secretary general said the party’s aim is to win the general election and lead the country, as is the aim of every other political party.

He said the PN is closer to achieving this goal, with recent polling results suggesting that people are trusting the PN more.

Bonello said the way forward is to retain PN support while reaching out to those who lost trust in the Labour Party. “Our door is open to everyone,” he said.

Bonello added that the PN’s structures will be reviewed to make sure they are organised and efficient.

He thanked Michael Piccinino, his predecessor, for already making improvements within the party. Bonello said his own aim is to leave the party in a better situation than he found it.