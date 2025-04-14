Metro project was never shelved, transport minister says

Transport Minister Chris Bonett has stated that the plan for the metro was never shelved, but is currently far too expensive to implement.

Bonett debated the recently-announced transport measures with Saviour Balzan on TVM’s XTRA. He explained the measures proposed, focused on mitigating the large number of cars on the road, adding that this needed to be done before introducing a mass transport system that would take years to implement.

Bonett explained the measures announced are solutions for the short-term, as government is also working on measures for the medium and long term. The minister said that the long-term plan has always been for a change in the mass transport system, but this would take at least 10 years.

“I never said that I was going to solve the problem of traffic,” Bonett repeated.

During the programme shadow minister for transport Mark Anthony Sammut argued that the measures were shortsighted.

Sammut argued that youths are discouraged from getting a scooter instead of a car due to road safety concerns. Rebutting this, Bonett quoted a statistic that showed that worst car accidents in Malta didn’t involve motorcycles, adding that motorcyclists are more careful.

Bonett remarked that the topic of road safety is often used as a fearmongering tool.

Meanwhile, Sammut also claimed that Transport Malta is employing operators who work in the same sector they are now meant to regulate.

“We are no longer living in the time of Austin Gatt,” answered Bonett.

Bonett challenged Sammut, to make a police complaint if he believes that there are unqualified or unnecessary workers at Transport Malta. e reiterated that all employed officers are fully qualified and undergo a rigorous hiring process.