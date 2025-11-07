Bezzina, Bonett trade views on future of Malta's transport system

Plans for a future metro system and short-term traffic measures were the main focus on TVM’s Xtra as Transport Minister Chris Bonett and PN spokesperson Toni Bezzina outlined contrasting approaches to easing congestion

Host Saviour Balzan noted that several PN representatives invited on Xtra have referred to overpopulation as a key concern. Bezzina said that it is important for Malta to manage its population growth and linked current demographic trends to decisions taken by earlier Labour administrations, including policies implemented when Finance Minister Clyde Caruana headed Jobsplus.

The programme’s main discussion centred on public transport and the proposal for a metro system. Transport Minister Chris Bonett explained that the project is currently in the geotechnical study phase and includes work on potential financial models. He said the metro is a long-term initiative expected to span around 15 years, with parts potentially becoming operational after seven or eight years.

Bezzina said the current metro plans share similarities with the PN’s 2017 proposal for a Light Transit System, including estimated costs of around €2.3 billion and a largely above-ground design.

Bonett rejected this comparison, arguing that the PN’s proposal would be similar to increasing the number of buses. He outlined the government’s short- and medium-term transport strategies, including the measures and financial incentives introduced earlier this year to remain in place for 18 months, and the new ferries linking the southern and northern areas of the island, such as the Wied il-Għajn route.

“These proposals aim to organise the system better, rather than immediately solve traffic problems,” Bonett said, noting that this point is often misunderstood. He added that a new mass-transit system such as a metro would ultimately be introduced to tackle congestion and clarified that it is not planned as a trackless tram.

Bonett also referred to the topic of disincentives for private car use, saying he agreed with Caruana that such measures would only be effective when reliable, alternative transport options are available.

The conversation later touched on infrastructure. Bonett commented on PN MP Alex Borg’s post-budget speech and the Opposition’s ideas for addressing bottlenecks. He argued that many of Malta’s current road-network challenges originated under previous PN administrations, citing the former layout of major roads such as Triq l-Avjazzjoni and the Marsa area before recent upgrades.