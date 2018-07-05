First 6 km of underground system could be completed in five years, Anglu Xuereb says

Entrepreneur Anglu Xuereb has insisted that an underground mass transport system for Malta is feasible and that the first 6 km of such a system could be completed within five years.

Xuereb was a guest on Xtra Sajf, hosted by Saviour Balzan, where he said that such a system had not been taken seriously because politicians don’t think in the long-term.

“I’ve been talking about a mass transport system for 25 years. I’ve published plans and have spoken about it many times but unfortunately politicians don’t really think in the long-term,” he said.

When Balzan suggested that the cost of such a system would run into the billions of Euro, Xuereb said he was convinced it would not cost more than €500 million.

He said that rather than engage foreign consultants to determine the feasibility of the system, plans needed to be devised locally in order for them to be based on the needs and experiences of people on the island.

The first phase, he said, would see the implementation of a system linking Sliema, Gzira, Hamrun, Birkirkara and surrounding localities.

He said big stations would need to be set up in large catchment areas like Mater Dei, Marsa and the Birgu, which would then be linked to other areas by means of smaller busses.

'Contesting 2003 election taught be about partisan politics'

Xuereb discuss various episodes from his past, including his 2008 election candidature as deputy leader of Azzjoni Nazzjonali.

The party, set up shortly before the election and which was led by former PN MP Josie Muscat, did not perform well in that election, and Xuereb said that entering politics had taught him a lot.

“That’s where I learnt what partisan politics is all about,” he said, explaining that he had decided to run because he had experience in infrastructure as well as good understanding of what people wanted. “I learnt that it’s not about knowing people in the street.”

Among the lessons he learnt, Xuereb said, was that the country’s laws prevented any third party from making it into parliament.

“At the time I thought that if you have something good to offer the country, you will get elected.”

