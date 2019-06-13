[WATCH] Achieving unity most important thing for PN, new MP insists

Unity has to be the priority for the Nationalist Party, since it is only through this that it can start countering Labour and coming up with its own new ideas, Kevin Cutajar said.

The new Nationalist MP acknowledged that Labour was now stronger than the PN both financially and in terms of the generation of ideas, because it was managing to attract the best people to it.

He underlined, however, that the progress which the PN had spearheaded in Malta in the past should serve to show that the party could successfully take the country into the future.

Cutajar, who is Malta’s first visually impaired MP, was a guest on Xtra tonight, where he discussed the PN’s current situation with presenter Saviour Balzan

“Thanks to the work of past Nationalist governments, Malta was completely changed,” Cutajar noted, “In the 1990s there was a silent revolution in Malta, and the PN government was the brains behind this.”

Asked why his party appeared to be on a downward spiral, the Gozitan MP said the PN had failed to read the signs of the times, and had reached a climax when it successfully managed to get Malta into the European Union.

“There are a number of reasons [for the drop in support for the party]. The PN did not read the signs of the times well enough,” he said, “I draw a line when Malta joined the European Union. At this point, the PN climaxed and it achieved a major goal. After that, the party tried to take the country in a certain direction. But I think that the Maltese people were not yet ready to start heading in the direction with the PN.”

“That’s why there was such a drastic switch in 2013,” he underscored.

Added to this were various other factors, Cutajar emphasised. “You cannot simply say that the PN’s present situation is due to one thing. Another factor was that, after 25 years of glory, there was an element of fatigue, and the party didn’t understand how to regenerate itself, attract new members with new ideas and keep appealing to people.”

He said, however, that the PN had a track record of achievements throughout its years in government, and that this should be seen as a starting point for the party to move forward.

“The PN’s past is a guarantee for the future. It is our shortcoming that we don’t explain well enough what the Nationalist Party did - we brought Malta into the EU, despite Labour’s anti-membership campaign,” he said, “Today we are reaping the fruits of being EU members - including the opportunities available to young people - and we have to acknowledge that it was the PN that led us into the Union.”

“We now have a very strong financial services sector, with thousands of young people working in it. This came to be thanks to the vision the PN had in the 1990s. Who brought iGaming to Malta? Who strengthened tourism?” he stressed.

“This has to be the point of departure for the PN. The party’s past is one where a lot of good was done for Malta. Labour is now much stronger than the PN, both financially and in terms of ideas, because it is attracting the best people to it, more than the Nationalist Party is managing to do,” Cutajar insisted.

“But this doesn’t mean that the party cannot be strong enough to compete with Labour. And I must reiterate that unity comes first and foremost. If you have a united, consolidated party, this will be fertile ground for new ideas.”

No bad blood between Cutajar and Jean Pierre Debono

Regarding his co-option saga, Cutajar said that the first thing he did after being approved by the PN’s executive committee the second time round, he had shaken his previous co-contender for a parliamentary seat Jean Pierre Debono’s hand.

“The first thing I did after being approved was that I shook Jean Pierre Debono’s hand. Contrary to the impressions of some, I have known Debono for many years, and the situation surrounding the co-option certainly won’t ruin out friendship.”

The end result - his co-option to Parliament - should be a lesson to show that the party could achieve things if it is united, he said. “There were no winners or losers, but there should be the lesson that the party needs to be united.”