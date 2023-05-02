menu

[WATCH] Dispatches from the Outlaw Ocean | Dreamers of a floating world

Ian Urbina heads off to the coast of England aboard Sealand, a rogue micronation founded by a quixotic adventurer on an abandoned anti-aircraft platform in 1967

2 May 2023, 8:46am
by Karl Azzopardi

The Ocean has long been a metaphor for freedom – the ultimate escape from governments and other people. 

This episode takes us off the coast of England aboard Sealand, a rogue micronation founded by a quixotic adventurer on an abandoned anti-aircraft platform in 1967.

From its bowels we will explore the fantastical world of sea-bound libertarians and utopian architects: renegades seeking to evade the laws of the land by building new worlds in international water and visionaries who believe that the ocean can provide the ultimate solution to the survival of our species.

 

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
