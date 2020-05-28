Understanding and addressing mental health in 2020
Do you feel comfortable talking about mental health problems? Would you talk to a stranger about your issues?
The topic of mental health has been brought up many a time over the years, and in the current pandemic, it is becoming ever more present than it was before.
As part of his research, Luke Laurenti would like to know the following: do you feel comfortable talking about mental health problems? Would you talk to a stranger about your issues? Have you ever looked online for resources on dealing with mental health problems?
He is calling on the public to share their experiences and opinions on mental health issues and therapy, through this short anonymous survey.
The survey is being conducted by Luke Laurenti, as part of a thesis project intended to collect sample data, regarding how comfortable people are opening up about mental health issues. All suvey entries are completely anonymous.