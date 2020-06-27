Helping local communities when it matters most
Meridianbet donates to Dar Bjorn Malta to improve the quality of life for people with ALS, MS and other neurological conditions
The COVID-19 pandemic not only has affected the performance of the betting and gaming sector worldwide but it has changed the future of this industry. Fully understanding and anticipating the transformation, Meridianbet responded to the challenges that may be lying just ahead for this sector, the Maltese society and the economy in general.
Proudly supporting local communities throughout Europe
In tough and testing times as has been the case this spring, the need to support the local communities is no longer a general and vague commitment, but rather, it became the main corporate policy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Meridianbet supported the people, communities and institutions on the frontlines. They provided financial, technical and logistical support to residents in small and remote areas, hospitals, medical workers, food banks and day-care centres, with the main focus being on the Balkan region and Cyprus, mainly in the form of direct financial donations and procurement of medical equipment.
Meridianbet proudly donated to the DAR Bjorn organisation, member of the ALS Malta Foundation. The organisation aims to improve the quality of life for people with ALS, MS and other Neurological conditions. Meridianbet decided to support the project Newer & Bigger DAR Bjorn, the first of its kind in Malta.
Meridianbet calls upon all the Maltese business stakeholders to support the efforts of ALS Malta Foundation and help raise awareness about ALS and MND patients on the island of Malta.
Responsible gambling and the culture of compliance
For the entire Meridianbet team, gaming is all about entertainment and awareness. That is why the company is focused on offering products and services that ensure the safety well being of their customers. It also cooperates with the Responsible Gambling Foundation, Malta’s leading trade association advocating corporate social responsibility.
Adhering to laws and regulations is the company’s number one imperative, during this tough time, as all their establishments in Malta maintain social distancing and the use of facemasks and hand sanitisers is mandatory.
Meridianbet cares about its customers and employees
During the digital age, maintaining retail business presence means sharing the fortunes of local economy and contributing to it. Currently, Meridianbet has a presence in Birkirkara, San Gwann and Zabbar. As the company strives to strengthen its competitive market offering, further expansion of retail network remains a priority.
There is no higher business priority than helping local communities when it matters most, said Meridianbet.