Taste the imperial fruits at Meridianbet casino
Online casino operator offers players a slot game with the most unique of features
Meridianbet stocks games made by the best software providers in the industry. Playson, a leading game developer, continues to thrill players without fail.
The next in line is Meridianbet's Imperial Fruits: 100 Lines online, a sequel to Playson’s smash hit, Imperial Fruits.
If you’re a fan of slot games at Meridianbet, this new addition is likely to become your new favourite.
The Imperial Fruits
100 lines slot is run on the playson software, across 100 paylines and five reeds. It is an additional slot to playson’s timeless fruit slot games, which focuses on big wins, thrills and simplicity. The style of gameplay and design is very similar to that of other games in the series.
In the game, players will see several fruit symbols, 100 paylines, scatters of two types and a wild that will expand, exactly when you need it most.
Unique features of the game
The most significant features are the scatters and the stacked wilds.
The wild royal crown symbol is a very crucial part of the game. It has the ability to occur stacked, across the entire reel. This allows players to move the fruits. Additionally, players can substitute the wild for all the symbols, excluding only the star scatter symbols.
Scatters resemble a gold star or diamond. When they appear, players are awarded prizes apart from the paylines.
The golden scatter pays more, however, when compared to the three symbols for three symbols, the diamond scatter wins.
For instance, three-diamond scatter symbol pays x20, while three golden scatter symbols pay x3 a player’s stake. Strangely, five golden scatters will pay you x100 your stake.
Diamond scatter
- 3 scatters: x20 your stake
Gold scatter
- 3 scatter: x3 your stake
- 4 scatter: x20 your stake
- 5 scatter: x100 your stake
What to remember
The symbols are in the game to bring a little extra fun. The focus should always be on the fruit or the 7 symbols in the game. Meridianbet’s interface is easy and user friendly and such games are that much more fun when playing them through Meridianbet’s casino.
How to play Imperial Fruits: 100 Lines Slot
Firstly, players need to head over to the Meridianbet games list to find the game. There will also be arrows facing downward and upwards, which are located beside the bet button. These arrows will increase or decrease the current by one level.
To set the maximum bet, players will hit Max. Once they have the bets, they will be able to hit the spins, to make the reels move. Alternatively, players can use the Auto play (A) to set the reels in motion automatically.
Pros
- This game gives wild symbols in the shape of a crown, which expands to cover reels 2, 3, and 4 increasing winning chances.
- Players can combine the wild with the 7 symbols and have stacks on reel 1 and 5 winning a sum of 5, 000 x your stake.
- It gives 100 paylines with each spin.
- Have two types of scatters.
- It has stacked wilds
Cons
- No free spins
- No click me bonus
- No special mini-games
- No jackpot
Nothing beats playing slots from home, thanks to the top quality Meridianbet gaming list that just keep getting better.
Due to its medium volatility, Imperial Fruits gives dedicated players a balance of high and recurring wins. Players will have the ability to win a mix of low and high scores that happen semi-frequently.
Not to mention that the Imperial Fruits game by Meridianbet has a return to player of 96.42%, so it's definitely worth trying it out for yourself at Meridianbet!
