Luzzu Lotto’s Superdraw is taking off in Malta with a €5 million jackpot
A Superdraw is making its way to a grandiose win - and it’s not just any Superdraw - it’s the Luzzu Lotto €5,000,000 Superdraw
This Maltese-themed local lottery, Luzzu Lotto, was kick-started just last year by Jackpot.com and has been providing us all with banging 7-figure jackpots such as the upcoming €5M Superdraw. Are you ready to dive into it? We sure are!
Placing your Luzzu Lotto bet won’t cost you more than a ftira - since it’s at the €1.50 mark - so it surely won’t break the bank. Simply log into your Jackpot.com account and head over to the Luzzu Lotto page. Then, proceed to pick out 6 numbers from 1-50 and a Joker Ball from 1-5. If you’re unsure on which numbers are gravitating to you, no need to panic - the ‘Quick-Pick’ button is there to save the day as it will generate random numbers for you. Once you are ready, you can complete your transaction by clicking on the ‘Add to Cart’ button.
Did you know that Luzzu Lotto also has a subscription available? Yes - a lottery subscription! By subscribing with a monthly fee of just €4.99, you wouldn’t have to worry about missing out on your favourite lottery as your bets will be placed automatically for each draw. How convenient is that, right?
What are the Luzzu Lotto prizes like?
To win the jackpot, you’ll have to be lucky enough to match the 6 main numbers as well as the Joker Ball. The Luzzu Lotto prize tiers are structured as follows:
★ 1st Prize = Jackpot, in this case, the whopping €5M!
★ 2nd Prize = €1.50
★ 3rd Prize = Free Bet
You can put your mind to rest - the winning digits are picked with our iRNG (Insured Random Number Generator), which assures 100% random picking of numbers. This iRNG system also utilizes a time-marking method which aims to provide protection of results. For more information in regards to this, you can check out their FAQ page.
The €5M Superdraw is this Monday, 10th August, at 22:00 CET (21:00 GMT) - so make sure to place your bets in time for the exciting draw!
If Luzzu Lotto isn’t your thing, Jackpot.com has 30 other lotteries for you to choose from such as the infamous Mega Millions & EuroMillions, 28 different scratchcards such as Hundred Thousand Cash & Red Ruby, and tons of casino games - so there’s something for just about everyone.
Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.