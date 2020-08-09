Wolf Gold: feel the spirit of the Wild West era
Are you looking for the best online slot games? If the answer is yes, Meridianbet is for you
Concocted by the good folks at Pragmatic Play, Wolf Gold is one of the best slot machine games that you can have at your disposal, once you enter the Meridianbet online casino.
The game works with three rows and five reels maximum. It has a 96% RTP, which can definitely raise the entertainment levels for players about modern slot games.
Significant features
- Launch Date:The game was launched in April 2017.
- Type of Slots: Jackpot/Progressive Wins
- Slot Volatility: Medium to High
- Minimum Coin Size: 0.01 to 10 coins
- Maximum Coin Size: 0.50 to 10 coins
- RTP: 96%
- Software Designer:Pragmatic Play
- Reels:5
- Pay Lines: 25
Additional information
If you are on Meridianbet casino and decide to play this game, you will be able to use your main character as a wild symbol. As the wild symbol, the wolf will be able to replace all the other symbols on each spin, except the symbols for scatter and money.
Available symbols include:
- Wolf
- Scatter
- Money
- Buffalo
- Eagle
- Bobcat
- Horse
- Ace, Jack, King, and Queen
Furthermore, the live game is also available for both your mobile phone and tablet. Players will be able to have it on the go, without any hassles. In addition, you will also have the opportunity to win free spins, after a certain number of gameplays.
The same applies to live games as well.
Wolf Gold also has an Auto Play feature. It allows the player to set the specific number of plays for the game, as well as the amount that they are willing to bet on. After setting these pieces of information, the play will be able to have the machine automatically spin for them. As a bonus, the player can stop the spins at any time.
Bonuses and Payments
In addition to other Meridianbet welcome bonuses and promotion you will get many bonuses on the game as well. You will be able to get at least three available jackpots in one game. Players can also get unlimited free spins and can be used repeatedly throughout the game to continue winning.
There also betting limits for all players at each level.
The smallest coin ranges from 0.01 to 0.25 for each spin. Players can bet a maximum of at least 125 with at least 0.50 coins to start. You can bet at least 10 times while playing all 25 lines. Additionally, players will get the most value from the buffalo symbol while face symbols are the least valuable.
The Free Spins Feature
If a player sees a scatter symbol on reels 1, 3, and five, the feature will be triggered and you will be awarded five spins. While on the five free spins, the second, third, and fourth reel will act as one using one giant symbol.
Players will be able to activate this feature again if the scatter symbol appears three more times and they have no limitations.
Money Respin
This is another Wolf Gold bonus feature that allows the players to when at least one of the three jackpots available. They will have access to the jackpots when six or more of the money symbols appear on any of the reels.
Once the feature is activated, the player gets three chances for a respin. The symbols are locked in place as soon as they appear as well. Each new money symbol that appears corresponds to three additional spins.
The cycle completes as soon as all bonus spins are finished. The player will get the accumulated jackpot prize from all the symbols added together.
If all 15 slots have money symbols, you will win the ultimate jackpots.
Wolf Gold surely is a winner! Players will get tons of bonus features as well as if additional prizes for any round. It has amazing bonus features that would want you to keep playing the game throughout the day.
The graphics and sounds definitely will entice you even more and bring excitement to the online casino experience overall. It is one of the best online casino games available on Meridianbet and many other online casino websites!
