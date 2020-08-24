Get a 10% bonus every Monday
Improve your Mondays with Meridianbet Casino
Mondays. Mondays. Mondays. On the entire planet (and probably the universe), it is considered the worst day of the week. Monday blues hit you like a sledgehammer and disorient you for the entire week. But all that is about to change, thanks to Meridianbet’s 10% casino bonus, on any deposit made on a Monday through our partners and payment provider, Muchbetter.
As from 13 July 2020, you can benefit from this outrageous offer from Meridianbet and start your week on the right foot.
Firstly, you must be a registered player on the website. Once that is done, you need two things. The first is to make sure that it’s a Monday and second is to ensure that you have a minimum of €10, or a currency equivalent.
The best e-wallet for online casino players
MuchBetter is an online e-wallet application that has taken the industry by a storm. Its popularity and reputation has grown thanks to its increased security and reduced processing fees. With several accolades and awards over the years, it has become the go-to site for online payments and transactions. That’s why it is the perfect system for Meridianbet registered players to make their Monday deposits and earn that 10% casino bonus.
With today’s focus being on online gambling, Muchbetter has engineered its system for faster processing of payments. To make it even more amicable with Meridianbet casino gamblers, the app can be downloaded easily on your smartphone or tablet and within minutes you will have your account ready to go.
No business can go down without mishaps and MuchBetter is no exception. However, the difference is the handling. Muchbetter has a dedicated team who handle all customer service-related issues effectively and professional. That is why they are the premium e-wallet payment service that you would use for your next casino deposit on Meridianbet.
An unbelievable casino bonus
Being an industry leader in online casino gambling, Meridianbet does things differently from all the other casino websites. One of the key features of the 10% Bonus every Monday offer is the possibility of withdrawing your bonus. For you to be able to withdraw your earned bonus, you will be required to wager your bonus at least 30 times on any slot games, which are in the Meridianbet casino section. Games such as roulette, blackjack and poker do not meet this criterion.
What’s more, you can receive a maximum bonus of up to €300 (or a currency equivalent) per day. All that is required is for you to make a real money deposit on Meridianbet.
Where quality casino gaming with promotions is the norm
Take advantage of this promotional offer while it lasts and let your Mondays start off with a € 300 bonus thanks to Meridianbet. Register now and enjoy the offer of a lifetime.
Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. | T&C apply