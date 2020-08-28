€140M EuroMillions Jackpot: Get ready to become the Maltese person to take home today
The EuroMillions prize - which currently is at €140,000,000 after it rolled over during Tuesday’s draw - will make you want to touch the stars. This lotto draw’s on Friday at 9 PM; will you test your luck and place a starry bet?
EuroMillions just got a significant boost to its jackpot, from €122 Million to an incredible €140 Million to be exact, and people are eagerly waiting for the next draw to happen. This draw will occur in Paris, France and is the largest jackpot around the world as we speak!
Placing your EuroMillions bet is a piece of cake. All you have to do is log into your Jackpot.com account and head on over to the EuroMillions page. Afterwards, you can pick out 5 numbers between 1-50 and 2 Lucky Stars from 1-12. You can input as many entries as your heart desires, however, if you are still unsure on your number picking you can always click on the ‘Quick-Pick’ button to have your numbers randomly generated for you - because convenience is everything, right? Finally, you can proceed to click on the ‘Add to Cart’ button and complete your transaction. Now, all that’s left for you to do is keep your fingers crossed for good luck and hope for the best outcome.
If you’re a EuroMillions fan, a subscription option for this sought-after lottery might really excite you. So, get ready to have your mind blown away with this, as there’s an actual EuroMillions subscription. For €25.20 monthly (€19.99 for the first month of subscription), you’ll be betting on 8 draws that occur on a monthly basis due to EuroMillions happening twice a week. This way you will never have to worry about missing a draw as your numbers will be automatically placed in any given draw for you. You are also able to pick out your own numbers before any particular draw, and can cancel at any point in time.
During last Tuesday’s draw, there was no jackpot winner due to the roll-over, however this lotto draw saw some particular lucky winners. There were 5 winners who won €163,573.85 each when they matched 5 main numbers and 1 Lucky Star, and 11 fortunate winners who won €17,377.23 each after matching 5 of the main numbers. 47 lucky winners won an amount of €1,266.77 each by matching 4 main numbers and the 2 Lucky Stars. Now that’s what we like to call a very lucky day for these individuals, right? For more information, click here.
Would you like to become the next EuroMillions winner? Get your bets placed in time for the draw this Friday at 9 PM. Who knows, you might just snag the largest prize presently around the world!
Jackpot.com was established in 2016 and has been prospering ever since, with licenses in Malta, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden. For more cool updates about Superdraws, new launches, discounts, simply follow their social media platform on Facebook.
Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.