The ultimate guide to betting on lotteries online from Malta
Six things you should keep in mind when deciding which site to use for an excellent overall experience
Betting on the lotto online has many advantages, most notably speed and convenience. You have the opportunity to place a wager on large international lotteries, such as the famous EuroMillions, MegaMillions and Powerball in the US. Last, but certainly not least, you never need to worry about losing a winning line as everything’s done electronically.
In this article, you’ll find a guide with everything you need to know for before betting on online lotteries from Malta. If you choose the right site, you are more likely to have an excellent overall experience and can even improve your chances of winning.
As with all things betting and beyond, it is always advisable to do your research, to ensure you are comfortable with your choices. To help you decide, here are six things you should keep in mind.
1. Licensing
Make sure the company you’re using is licensed to offer its services to customers in Malta by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). Legitimate gaming sites must have this information on the footer of each page. This gives you the peace of mind that the game offering is fair, certified and reassurance that you will always be safe and protected. You can also tell how committed an operator is towards regulatory compliance if they hold gaming licenses in multiple jurisdictions.
2. Reputation
Thankfully in this day and age, it’s easy to check up on companies with some quick Googling. Check out forums and review sites to read past reviews, though be aware that some of these reviews may be written by affiliates and therefore biased. In which case, when in doubt, be sure to always ask directly to hear what other people think. Some websites will publish a winners page, where you can see the biggest jackpots paid historically and it is possible to then verify this on independent news portals.
3. Pricing
Lotto betting entails making a bet on the result of the official lottery draw — specifically, which lottery balls (numbers) will be drawn. This insurance-based business model enables operators to offer their players the ability to win the same huge jackpots. However, watch out because the pricing can vary from one operator to another. Smaller or newer brands might not be big enough to develop their own offering and rely on third party middlemen to offer the service, increasing their costs. Others might even up the entry price to the same lottery by as much as 50% from one day to the next, particularly when the jackpots grow.
4. Special features
Some lottery betting operators offer exclusive features to enhance your lottery betting experience. Here are a few you might want to consider. Double Jackpot: current jackpot not big enough? This feature doubles your prize. Number Shield: you can protect your numbers, so you never have to share a big win. Jackpot Hunt: you can set your account to sniff out the biggest jackpots. Subscription: place bets for a fixed period of time so you never miss out on a draw.
5. Variety
Ideally opt for an established operator that offers a wide variety of lottery games. This way you will never miss any opportunities or have to sign up with different websites unnecessarily. Some brands might even offer different products such as Sports Betting, Scratch Cards, Live Casino and Slot Games to entertain all you gaming needs under one roof. This gives you the benefit of accessing all of your favourite games through one account, you can set overall limits to control your spend while benefitting from more generous loyalty rewards.
6. Rewards
Read the fine print. This is a given – while we understand that nobody has the time to read through reams of legalese every time they do something online, when it comes to sites where you will be spending money it’s always recommended that you read exactly what the service entails and what your individual rights are. Educate yourself about different rewards and watch out as some brands might try to blind you with free giveaways only to find out later that any winnings generated are in bonus rather than real money.
Phew! Now that’s a long list! But then, as the old maxim goes, “better safe than sorry”, right? After all, it’s your money.
At Lottoland we believe in providing the utmost transparency to all our 12 million clients and constantly strive to ensure that all your transactions, and winnings, are as secure as possible. With Lottoland you can bet safely in the knowledge that your wins will be automatically credited to your account. In addition, the company is insured by some of the best and largest insurers in Europe. All personal data is encrypted and payments are processed in accordance with the security requirements established by the world's leading credit cards. Lottoland is fully licensed and regulated in Malta, UK, Gibraltar, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, South Africa and Australia to ensure that you can place a bet online with us without having to worry about getting paid.
