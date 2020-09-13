Step into the Ancient Egypt with Meridianbet Casino
Play Book of Kings at least once for one of the best online casino experiences out there
The game can be found in Meridianbet Online Casino among others. It will provide you with all around entertainment and artistic graphics for sure. Here are some other details that you need to know about the online casino game in 2020.
Book of Kings is an online slot game developed by Playtech. There also the main software provider for this game. It was just released online on April of 2020. Would you like to learn more about how to play the game? Go to the Meridianbet games lists and find it on the top of the list.
Special features
- Game Type: Video Slots
- Minimum and Maximum Bets: 0
- Reels: Five
- Minimum and Maximum Coin Size: 0.3 to 300.
- RTP Volatility: 96%
All games at Meridianbet are available on mobile. Just download the app from your favorite online casino website and you will get to enjoy the game in a mobile phone or tablet right away. You can also play this on your browser.
Book of Kings is an online slot game that has up to five reel configurations. It also has three rows and 10 lines of playable characters. Players would have to get at least three symbols in a row to win the game. You would have to pay at least 10c to get the game started.
If you are into Ancient Egypt and related myths and legends, this is the best online game for you. It has everything that you would need to enjoy the Meridianbet online casino slot machines even more.
Games symbols
Characters that you will be able to use during the game include the following:
- The Girl and Pharaoh – These are two of the highest paid symbols in the game.
- The Eye of Horus and Ra Statues – Has medium value if it appears five times in a row.
- Playing card icons from ace to 10 will have the smallest rewards if they appeared as a full set of three in a line.
- The scatter symbol is the book of Kings itself. You will get at least one more iteration of the total bet once the symbol appears in the first, third and fifth reels. The symbols will lock and you will win the game bonus.
Auto Play
The auto play feature is also available. It will allow each player to determine the number of symbols they get to play with each round and the number of spins they make. Players can get to make of these 1000 spins each team if they setup auto play.
If you want to continue playing without interruption, activate this feature right away.
More bonuses
Do you love bonuses and promos by Meridianbet every now and then? Well, guess what? Your day juts got better, you will get more bonuses on Book of Kings Game on Meridianbet website as well.
Free spins
Players will be able to have 10 free spins each round. They can be retriggered within the round itself. You will get to have free spins at least 15 times within each game.
Super Free spins
Once you see the book or snake symbols within the grid, you will get the chance to win Super Free Spins. This will give you three times the payout. If you want to have more chances, you better make a deposit as soon as possible.
With these important features, participants from around the world will certainly be able to enjoy this game. It will take you back into ancient Egyptian history and adventure without having to leave the comfort of your own home. All you have to do is to log on, download the app and you will get to play the game whenever and wherever you choose to be.
Go ahead and give it a shot. It will be enjoyable experience for sure. Again, look for Meridianbet casinos online to play Book of Kings right away!
Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. | T&C apply