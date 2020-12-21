Your ultimate takeaway guide for the south of Malta
From fast food to fancy Mediterranean cuisine, we’ve put together a list of the most convenient takeaways from restaurants in the south of Malta to order right now
Malta’s food landscape is changing at an unimaginable speed. With some of the greatest restaurants finding themselves with no choice but to branch out into delivery, getting lunch delivered to our desks or dinner to our tables is fast becoming the default, as well as a great way of supporting local eateries. Say goodbye to soggy chicken burgers and lukewarm pizzas, the south of Malta has seriously upped its takeaway game this year.
Their menu features a pretty huge range of beef burgers, chicken burgers and even a vegan burger for plant-based eaters. Did we mention they’re also delivering an epic selection of chicken nuggets; from the standard crispy buttermilk fried chicken to those coated in buffalo wings glaze, a couple of nuggets by the side are a must. Look out for regular specials and collaborations with Wolt.
Feeling peckish for something different? Try Turkish. It’s the go-to cuisine if you love wraps, pita, and kebabs or anything lamb, beef and chicken, combined with couscous and homemade hummus as well as variety of vegetables like marrows, aubergine, peppers, garlic, parsley tomatoes, and beans in all kinds of wonderful ways. At Posh Kebab, they also focus on the Turkish version of pizza, pide. Flat yet fluffy, the bread is covered in can't-resist toppings like lamb mince and Turkish salami. Vegetarian options are also available. Do they deliver their goods? Absolutely. The choices are many and varied, so you’ll definitely be needing the Wolt app for this one.
This Marsaskala restaurant serves up Mediterranean cuisine like wood-fired brick-oven baked pizzas alongside a range of high-quality antipasti, pastas and risottos and main courses, taking into consideration all the tiny details for a unique presentation and reference to the rich Mediterranean flavours. Oh, and the menu is all on Wolt.
When the craving hits, there’s nothing else that will satisfy a need for golden spiced, crispy chunks of chicken. This casual takeout joint serves up all kinds of fried chicken options – from wings and wraps to buckets and boxes filled with the golden good stuff. Oh, and the Marsaskala outlet is also serving pizza! With so many options, we suggest trying them all to find your favourite. It’s the right thing to do. View the full menu on Wolt and have everything delivered straight to your door.
