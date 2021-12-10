Open, green spaces: demand for homes in Malta’s north grow after COVID
Home to properties for all types of buyers, Belair Property says the northern region in Malta is now gaining greater attention
COVID-19 has been a pain in the backside... but did you know that in Malta, thanks to the pandemic, people seem to be moving to the north of Malta much more?
The outdoor opportunities that the properties in that area offer, added with the price per square metre and the total area itself, people and younger people specifically seem to be turning their investments there.
After a slow start to the first half of 2020, the housing market in the north seems to be gaining momentum. The last three months, compared to the first six months of this year, the property market in the north has seen an increase in sales and our expectations are that it will keep increasing, especially because of the government’s new budget incentives for properties that are in UCA areas.
This also applies for properties that have been built for over 20 years and are vacant for more than seven years and those new properties that are built in a style typical of traditional Maltese architecture.
Towns in Malta’s north have always been associated with the greener and bluer facets of local life. The both brings variety to the Maltese property market like country houses in Mgarr, Bahrija, Landrijiet, properties with unspoilt country views in Manikata, coastal villas in Mellieha and the seafront Apartments in Qawra.
The northern part of Malta is home to properties for all sorts of buyers. Belair Property has affordable properties that suit first -ime buyers as well as high-end villas and bungalows for those after a luxurious base on the island. The need and desirability of the estate market in the North continues to rise.
Property prices in the north of Malta are still very affordable. The quality of living up north is a very attractive option. One finds properties of good value with outside space which are now very much sought after since the pandemic. The north’s rural character has also served as a pull factor.
When it comes to the Gozitan property market, it is healthy and has increased steadily over the past four decades, making it a good and smart investment. Gozo gets a lot of requests because people understand that it offers beautiful unspoiled surroundings, the best of Malta without the bustle, a fantastic lifestyle, and the property prices have remained comparatively cheaper than in Malta.
The request rate is very high mainly because Gozo has prices that are extremely reasonable which the majority of people can afford. Since people get good value for your money, Gozo is a great place to purchase a property, with many benefits for buyers and their families.
Our agents specialise in all types of properties in the north of the island. Belair Property in Mellieha has got one of the biggest property data bases the north has to offer on the island.
Like our saying goes: We retain the best people, and we don't strive to be the biggest, just the best.
The northern regions of Malta offers you the space that helps free your mind from the everyday hustle and bustle.
