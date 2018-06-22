Revealed! An exclusive Yobetit World Cup welcome offer
Yobetit, the time to play is now!
The World Cup is undoubtedly a time that brings people together, and Yobetit brings people the prizes. Yobetit is the go-to-sportsbook for promotions all throughout the year, but during the World Cup, the sportsbook is bursting with offers to be claimed and prizes to be won.
If you were looking for the best time to join Yobetit, now is that time. If you register today you can put your World Cup predictions to the test, and take advantage of the chance to bet €10 and get €40 completely free.
Yobetit is offering all new customers the opportunity to claim a 400% bonus when they deposit €10 during the World Cup. So, register and deposit any day during the World Cup period (up until 15 July 2018) and you can benefit from the one-time welcome offer. Be quick though, as it won’t last forever!
The World Cup Challenge ‘Moscow or Bust’ has also just kicked off, providing players with the chance to collect points to earn up to €50,000 worth in prizes. So, you have the opportunity to keep on winning after you’ve used the welcome bonus!
And it just keeps getting better, to earn an EXTRA 500 points for the Moscow or Bust challenge, all you have to do is; register with Yobetit and deposit using the new and exclusive welcome bonus offer. Once the Welcome Bonus offer is completed, claim one of our current Moscow or Bust World Cup bonuses! And you will automatically be running to win up to €50,000 worth in prizes!