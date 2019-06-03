Magro Brothers unveil new Tal-Milord cheese
The Ġobon tan-Nar range gets a new addition
Food lovers and historians recently got a taste of the new Tal-Milord cheese, part of the Ġobon tan-Nar range produced by Magro Brothers.
Guests at the event held at Ta’ Frenċ restaurant in Gozo were treated to a cheese tasting and wine pairing event.
John Magro, chairman of Magro Brothers Group of Companies, presented his years of research in Malta’s lost cheese heritage.
He recounted how he managed to revive this forgotten culture through the Ġobon tan-Nar range of cheeses.
“In Malta we have enough cheese varieties to create our very own Maltese cheese platter, and we are more than willing to invite restaurateurs and chefs to work together to promote this as much as possible,” Magro said.
Guests were exposed to various ways of using the cheese, through live cooking demonstrations and recipes created by Chef Mario Schembri from Ta’ Frenċ restaurant.
Sole distributors for Ġobon tan-Nar range of cheeses are M&Z (Marketing) Limited.