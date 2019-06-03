Coca-Cola celebrates Malta’s history with new limited-edition collectible bottles
Coca-Cola bottles highlight iconic landmarks and heritage
Coca-Cola’s limited edition bottles celebrating Malta’s heritage and iconic landmarks are back.
The bottles were unveiled during the Malta Fashion week at an event held at Fort St Elmo.
The design on these collectable bottles features Malta’s landmarks, its defining symbols and traditional events which highlight Malta’s cultural wealth. Auberge De Castille, the Triton Fountain, the medieval Mdina Gate, the old Maltese bus, the colourful Valletta Waterfront and the traditional Luzzu all appear on the bottles.
These bottles were designed by Emmanuel Bonnici, a Maltese graphic designer based in London and who started his career as a graphic designer with GSD Marketing Ltd.
‘’It is with great pride that we present these Coca-Cola limited edition bottles which celebrate our history and tradition by portraying some of our most iconic landmarks and cultural events. This project is a testimony of our commitment to continue to work with the local community at different levels and further promote our country's rich heritage,” Maria Micallef CEO of GSD Marketing Ltd said.
A percentage of the proceeds from the sales of these limited-edition bottles will be donated to the Heritage Malta Fund which goes towards the restoration and preservation of Malta’s heritage sites.