Yellow acquires largest Instagram channel focusing on Malta
Yellow acquires Instagram channel LoveMalta with 147,000 followers
Yellow has acquired the Instagram channel LoveMalta, which boasts of 147,000 followers, making it the largest Instagram account focusing on the Maltese islands.
The acquisition is part of Yellow’s transformation into a totally digital company, helping customers grow online through its platform, accessed by over 10,000 visitors a day.
“In this space, Yellow is also offering an array of services focused on supporting businesses such as web presence, Instagram account management, SEO, paid search campaigns and content management services amongst others,” the company said.
The LoveMalta Instagram account was created five years ago by Jan Herzan to bring together users who are passionate about Malta to share their memories and experiences on this channel. To date Lovemalta has featured over 3,000 pictures and videos with weekly impressions reaching 2,000,000 views and an average weekly reach of over 300,000.
“Innovation is the recipe for our success and supporting businesses is what drives us,” Yellow Chief Marketing Officer, Edward Mallia, said. “This is why we want to continue pushing forward, identifying fresh opportunities to support our clients via new technologies and reinventing ourselves to deliver substance and value to our users and clients. Lovemalta was a perfect example of such an opportunity, as it offers our clients another digital platform where they can promote their services and reach more customers.”
Instagram s accessed by over 1 billion users, half of which actively use the platform. Today there are over 25 million businesses on this highly visual platform. Instagram statistics show that 1 in 3 are ready to buy following engagement with a brand in instagram.