QuickLets & Zanzi Homes named as one of Europe’s best in ‘Ones to Watch’ list
For the second consecutive year, QuickLets and Zanzi Homes (the QLZH Group) have been named as ‘One to Watch’ in Europe in a list of business excellence published by the European Business Awards, one of world’s largest and longest running business competitions. Last year, the Group managed to also achieve the “National Winner” status for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
The QLZH Group was chosen as it demonstrates exceptional achievement in one of the 18 European Business Awards’ categories and reflects the program’s core values of innovation, success and ethics. This year the QLZH Group was nominated for The Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award. This comes to no surprise as the companies are very well known locally for their efforts in making the planet, both in Malta and abroad, a cleaner, healthier and happier place.
QuickLets and Zanzi Homes operate the QLZH Foundation whose main causes are the environment, adequate housing and children’s education. Just recently, the Foundation organized an ocean bed clean up and recuperated from the sea an abandoned car and has deployed its Plastic Police Squad around the Maltese beaches. Other activities of the QLZH Foundation include the annual Make a Zanzi Wish, where hospitalized children are given the chance to select a gift which has in the past ranged from bedrooms to Ed Sheeran concert tickets. In Ghana, the education of a child is sponsored for every property rented in Malta by QuickLets. Arguably the most noticeable social responsibility and environmental awareness project of the QLZH Foundation is Saġġar, which together with the NGO Act Environment aims to plant one million trees over a decade.
“We are overwhelmed to be nominated ones again in such a prestigious list”, says Steve Mercieca, co-founder and CEO of QuickLets and Zanzi Homes. “What makes this nomination a bit more special is nature of the award itself. Since inception, our companies always felt a calling to contribute back to society and being recognised for it, warms our hearts”, he continues.
Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said: “The companies chosen as ‘Ones to Watch’ are the most inspirational, successful and dynamic in Europe”
He continued: “The talent and tenacity at the heart of these businesses creates jobs and drives Europe’s prosperity. This ‘Ones to Watch’ list of excellence is a benchmark of success for the rest of the European business community.”
Companies on the ‘Ones to Watch’ list come from all sectors; from manufacturing to retail, agriculture to technology, and all sizes; from start-ups to billion-euro businesses.
QuickLets and Zanzi Homes will now have the chance to compete in one of the 18 categories of this year’s European Business Awards to become a National Winner in their country. If successful, they will then take part in the Gala Final in December 2019, where the final 18 European winners will be announced. “Finally, I’d like to thank all our team, clients, family and friends who have supported us through his amazing journey. This nomination is for them”, concludes Steve Mercieca.