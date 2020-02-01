BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 2 – Gzira United 0

Sliema Wanderers struggled during this campaign and find themselves sitting at the lower end of the table. The Wanderers suffered a defeat in their previous three outings.

On the other hand, Gzira’s problem this year was consistency. The Maroons came into this match sitting six points behind leaders Floriana. They suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Santa Lucia in their previous match that led to the sacking of Giovanni Tedesco. Paul Zammit took his place at the helm of the team.

The Wanderers forged ahead on the 54th minute. Alex Satariano sent a shot from the edge of the penalty area that stunned Justin Haber.

Sliema doubled their advantage on the 62nd minute. Arthur Oyama’s delivery from a corner sailed inside the net past Haber.

Following this result, Gzira’s hopes of winning the league starts to diminish. On the other hand, Sliema breathed a sigh of relief as they climbed away from the relegation zone.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Jake Galea, Michele Sansone (Claudio Pani -81), Alexander Satariano (Gareth Barone- 88), Kurt Shaw, Jonathan Pearson (Juan Cruz Gill -46), John Mintoff, Mark Scerri, Federico Vasilchik, Juri Cisotti, Edmond Agius, Arthur Oyama

Gzira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Fernando Barbosa, Zachary Scerri, Andrew Cohen (Martin Davis- 67), Juan Carlos Corbalan, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino, Hamed Kone, Sacha Borg (Nikolai Muscat -83), Amadou Samb (Dexter Xuereb -67), Marco Criaco, Wilfried Domoraud

Referee: Darryl Agius

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Darko Stankovic

Fourth Official: Matthew Degabriele

BOV Player of the Match: Alex Satariano (Sliema)