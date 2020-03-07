BOV Premier League | Santa Lucia 1 – Mosta 2

The first match at the Centenary stadium involved the teams of Santa Lucia and Mosta. This was a direct encounter between two sides who are eager to retain their Premier League status as early as possible.

Santa Lucia came into this match sitting tenth and were looking for a win in order to move further away from the danger zone. The newly promoted side won 5-2 against Senglea in their previous encounter.

Meanwhile, Mosta started the match just two points ahead of Santa Lucia. Mark Miller’s men won against Hamrun in their previous match and thus were looking to keep marching on.

Santa Lucia threatened Mosta after six minutes. Rei Tachikawa tried his luck from distance, but his shot was neutralised by Vella.

Mosta replied on the 17th minute. From a free-kick, Christian Chaney saw his shot going over.

Two minutes later, Takanori Yokochi of Mosta fired a diagonal shot from a free-kick that was tipped behind by Timothy Aquilina.

Santa Lucia broke the deadlock on the 32nd minute. Leighton Grech delivered a cross in the direction of Maxuel Maia who slotted the ball inside the net.

Mosta hit back one minute prior to half-time. Matias Muchardi played a through ball in the direction of Chaney who failed to hit the target from the edge of the penalty area.

Santa Lucia made a good start to the match and went close on the 48th minute. Kevin Ante Rosero went through on the right flank but found Mosta’s goalkeeper in his path.

Oliver Spiteri’s men threatened again seconds later. Grech crossed the ball in the direction of Maia whose effort sailed wide.

Maia created another chance for his side on the 54th minute. The Brazilian received the ball inside the penalty area and fired a shot that ended up off target.

Mosta equalised on the 62nd minute. Takanori Yokochi sent an excellent through ball in the direction of substitute Duane Bonnici who kept his composure and placed the ball past Aquilina.

Santa Lucia hit back immediately. Rosero sent a low shot that was blocked by Vella.

Mosta forged ahead for the first time in the match on the 80th minute. Bonnici drilled a low cross into the path of Yokochi who placed the ball home from close range.

During the remaining minutes, Santa Lucia tried to increase their efforts in order to rescue at least a point. However, Mosta controlled possession very well.

Santa Lucia were also reduced to ten men seconds prior to the final whistle as Camilo Escobar was shown his second yellow card.

Santa Lucia starting line-up: Timothy Aquilina, Gabriel Mentz, Kevin Correia, Adam Magri Overend (Omar Elouni-79), Jackson Mendoza, Maxuell Maia, Kevin Ante Rosero, Jamie Zerafa, Camilo Escobar, Rei Tachikawa, Leighton Grech (Jacob Walker-74)

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Pedro Luiz Soares, Gabriel Aquilina, Terence Agius, Takanori Yokochi, Weverton Gomes, Rafael Morisco, Ebrima Sohna, Christian Eric Chaney (Duane Bonnici-60), Tyrone Farrugia, Matias Muchardi

Referee: Glen Tonna

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Mark Ciantar

Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann

BOV Player of the Match: Maxuell Maia (Santa Lucia)