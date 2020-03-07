BOV Premier League | Valletta 0 – Gudja United 2

Valletta came into this match looking to win in order to keep the pace with rivals Floriana. The Citizens narrowly won against Gzira in their last Premier League match.

On the contrary, Gudja’s aim is to avoid relegation. Conscious that the pressure was on Valletta, Mansueto’s men were looking to avoid a defeat. Gudja lost to Balzan in their last match.

These two sides were also up against each other in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy last week. On that day, Valletta emerged a winners following two goals inside the second half.

The first half lacked chances on goal. Valletta controlled possession but struggled to create chances on goal. Tedesco’s men only managed two attempts in the first forty-five minutes.

Valletta went close to score after seventeen minutes. Jean Borg played a long ball forward in the direction of Mario Fontanella. The Italian went through down the left side of the penalty area but was denied by Glenn Zammit.

The Citizens threatened again on the 41st minute. From a free-kick, Miguel Angel Alba fired a diagonal shot from a free-kick that was tipped behind by Gudja’s custodian.

The scenario remained the same during the second half. Valletta were in control; however, they were committing too many mistakes inside the final third of the pitch.

In fact supporters had to wait till the 70th to witness a chance on goal. Alba fired a shot from an angled position that failed to hit the target.

Two minutes later, Rowen Muscat delivered cross towards Mario Fontanella whose header was neutralised by Zammit.

Fontanella had a good chance for Valletta on the 73rd minute. Enmy pena Beltre crossed the ball towards the Italian who saw his acrobatic effort being saved by Gudja’s goalkeeper.

Valletta paid the price for missing these opportunities as Gudja broke the deadlock on the 80th minute. Substitute Nivaldo Rodrigues received a through ball before going forward and hitting a low shot past Bonello.

Following the goal, Valletta applied heavy pressure on Gudja’s defence and went close to equalise during the additional time. Matteo Piciollo’s effort from close range was well saved by Zammit.

However, Gudja sealed the win deep into stoppage. Gabriel Mesah drilled a diagonal shot from inside the penalty area that hit the post before going inside the net.

Such result means that Floriana are now three points clear at the top of the table.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Santiago Malano (Matteo Piciollo-62), Bojan Kaljevic (Kyrian Nwoko-76), Shaun Dimech (Nicholas Pulis-62), Jean Borg, Enmy Pena Beltre, Rowen Muscat, Miguel Angel Alba, Mario Fontanella

Gudja United starting line-up: Glenn Zammit, Jurgen Farrugia, Jonathan Bondin, Aidan Jake Friggieri (James Brincat-87), Edison Bilbao Zarate (Nivaldo Rodrigues-69), Renold Winchester (Peter Paul Sammut-78), Llywelyn Cremona, Gabriel Mensah, Anderson De Barros, Juan Andres Bolanos, Justin Grioli

Referee: Stefan Pace

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, James Muscat

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Juan Andres Bolanos (Gudja)