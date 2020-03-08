BOV Premier League | Balzan 3 – Tarxien Rainbows 0

Balzan started the match eager to bounce back from last week’s disappointing elimination from the FA Trophy against Pieta`. Such elimination also led Jacques Scerri to resign from his post as Balzan’s manager.

Meanwhile, Tarxien struggled during the whole season. The Rainbows only managed one win and one draw so far. A defeat in this match meant that they will play in the First Division during the coming season.

The match became an uphill for Tarxien from the very first minute and conceded a goal after just three minutes. From a corner, Ricardo Calixto Correa Duarte delivered a cross in the direction of Steve Pisani whose shet sailed past Rudy Briffa.

The score became 2-0 on the 57th minute. Adeseyi Adekoya was played through on goal by Alfred Effiong and the latter went forward before slotting the ball inside the net.

Balzan sealed their win on the 76th minute. Correa Duarte fired a powerful shot that was partially saved by Briffa; however, the ball rolled behind him and went inside the net.

Balzan starting line-up: Kristian Naumovski, Augustine Loof, Dale Camilleri, Adeseyi Adekoya, Steve Pisani, Steve Bezzina, Paul Fenech (78’ Marcus Grima), Alfred Effiong (72’ Luke Montebello), Ivan Bozovic, Stefan Dimic (56’ Samir Arab), Ricardo Correa Duarte

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Marco Botta (79’ Dale Tabone), Thomas Veronese, Destin Mambouana, Gary Camilleri, Aleksa Andrejic (12’ Luca Brincat), Stiv Shaba, Dhonatan Santos da Hora (68’ Brandon Muscat), Matthew Tabone, Miguel Ciantar, Misael Miranda Gomez

Referee: Daniel Portelli

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Ivan Galea

Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara

BOV Player of the Match: Ricardo Calixto Correa (Balzan)