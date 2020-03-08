BOV Premier League | Gzira United 0 – Birkirkara 2

Birkirkara started the match eager to extend their positive run in order to increase their chances of qualifying for the Europa League.

On the other end, the Maroons were looking to regain their form since they struggled to keep the pace with the top sides.

The Stripes forged ahead on the 25th minute. Caio Prado fired a stunning shot from distance that gave Justin Haber no chance.

Birkirkara sealed their win on the 86th minute. Diego Capel went past Clifford Gatt Baldacchino and hit a shot from close range that sailed into the net.

Following this result, Birkirkara climbed fifth ahead of Gzira.

Gzira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Gianmarco Conti, Nikolai Muscat (64’ Amadou Samb), Zach Scerri, Rodolfo Soares (66’ Clifford Gatt Baldacchino), Juan Carlos Corbalan, Dexter Xuereb, Hamed Kone, Marco Criaco (15’ Karl Pulo), Wilfried Domoraud, Martin Davis

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Paul Mbong (74’ Ryan Fenech), Kurt Zammit, Yannick Yankam, Roderick Briffa, Federico Falcone (88’ Michael Mifsud), Cain Attard, Claudio Bonanni, Caio Henrique Prado (84’ Diego Capel), Oscar Matias Carniello, Isaac Ntow

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Roberto Vella

Fourth Official: Alan Mario Sant

BOV Player of the Match: Caio Henrique Prado (Birkirkara)