COVID-19: It's decision time for Malta’s top-flight football today

Malta’s Premier League clubs await their fate today as the Malta Football Association meets to decide whether the tournament should end and if so, who the winner is

kurt_sansone
18 May 2020, 11:36am
by Kurt Sansone
Football like all sporting activities was banned as part of COVID-19 restrictions to curb the virus spread
Malta’s top-flight football clubs will know later today whether the Premier League will continue or end prematurely as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Malta Football Association executive is expected to meet later in the afternoon to decide the way forward.

It remains unclear whether restrictions on sports will be eased in line with other restrictions the government is expected to lift over the coming days.

Sources close to government said some restrictions on sporting activities could be lifted but distinctions will be drawn between individual and team sports, contact and non-contact sports.

MaltaToday is informed that the MFA held a meeting with public health officials late last week to discuss the way forward. Sources close to the football community said the MFA was still waiting for a clear-cut decision from the public health authorities on whether football can resume.

All sporting activity, including football, was stopped in March when the pandemic hit Malta.

The MFA has prematurely terminated all its leagues except the Premier League, the FA Trophy and Gozo football. There are six games still to be played in the Premier League.

However, the association has to take a final decision today on what to do with top-flight football, and if the tournament is ended, how to determine the winner.

Three Premier League clubs – Valletta, Gżira and Birkirkara – have asked for the league to resume but the rest of the top-flight clubs want the MFA to stop the tournament.

Floriana are currently league leaders, three points ahead of Valletta, while Gżira and Birkirkara are points away from securing places in European football.

Kurt Sansone
