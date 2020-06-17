UEFA Champions League to resume on 7 August

European football’s biggest competition will be returning on 7 August, UEFA Deputy Secretary General Giorgio Marchetti has confirmed.

The announcement was made in a press-conference on Wednesday.

The 2019/2020 Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout in Lisbon, Portugal. All the ties will be played in single-leg fixtures.

With four second-leg ro­­und of 16 games yet to be played, a decision is yet to be taken on whether the games will be played at the home team’s stadium or in Portugal.

The Estádio do Dragão in Porto and the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimarães would be on standby in case a decision is taken for the games to be played in Portugal.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be split between Benfica's Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Sporting CP's Estádio José Alvalade.

The remaining round of 16 games will be played on the 7 and 8 August, the quarter finals will be held on the 12-15 August and the semifinals will be held on the 18-19 August.

The final will be held on the 23 August.

All fixtures will be kicking off at 9:00 pm.

Five substitutions will be allowed in all the remaining matches in season 2019/20, in accordance with the temporary change to the Laws of the Game, whereas the number of substitutions for season 2020/21 will remain at three.

The Europa League will be returning on 5 August, with the final being held on the 21 st.

The remaining Europa League matches will also be played in Germany, with the four host cities being Gelsenkirchen, Dusseldorf, Cologne and Duisburg.

The final will be held at Schalke 04’s VELTINS-Arena.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin also outlined the importance in delaying Euro 2020 to next summer, stating such a decision has allowed domestic leagues to finish.

Uefa also confirmed that all 12 original host cities will stage matches in the delayed Euro 2020 finals, with the competition stating on 11 June 2021.

Outstanding play-off matches will be staged on 8 October and 12 November.

The English Premiere League will also be returning today, with Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United, and Manchester City hosting Arsenal.