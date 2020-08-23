PSG face Bayern Munich in tonight’s Champions League final

French champions Paris St Germain will tonight be facing German champions Bayern Munich in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

The final, which will be held in Benfica’s Stadium of Light in Lisbon, will be played 425 days after the first game was played due to the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisbon has replaced Istanbul as the host of the cup final due to a new format which had been adopted in an effort to limit contagion among club players and officials.

Teams played against each other in single-game series beginning with the quarterfinals.

PSG will be looking to secure their first Champions League cup, having been favourites to secure the trophy since their financial takeover helped them in securing top tier players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Bayern Munich will also be looking to secure their seventh Champions League trophy, having gone seven years without the cup. The club have been eliminated four times in the semi-finals since then.

PSG haden’t reached the semi-finals in 25 years.

If Bayern do secure the title and win at the Estadio da Luz, they would be the first team in the current format to win every game of the season, with 10 straight wins leading them to the final.

No team has won 11 matches in a row.

If the French champions win tonight, they would have won a quadruple of trophies in the 2019/2020 season.

On the other hand, the German champions are in the running for their second treble in the club’s history. They would only be the second team in history to achieve such a feat, after Barcelona in 2014.

The game kicks off at 9:00 pm.