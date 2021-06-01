Experienced football talent-spotter for Mediterranean College of Sport

Top UK football specialist Richard Allen has been engaged as a lead football consultant by Learning Works for its upcoming sports school project.

Allen is currently the director of football at Loughborough University, known for its sport-related academia.

Learning Works is a subsidiary of the Vassallo Group and plans on developing a sport school on the grounds of the St Aloysius sports complex in Birkirkara. The independent school will be known as the Mediterranean College of Sports.

Allen was head-hunted by the English FA in 2014 to occupy the position of Head of Talent Identification to scout young academy players who had the potential to play for England.

At St George’s Park, he worked closely with the likes of Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood.

Allen was also the head of academy at Queens Park Rangers FC and for eight years, head of academy recruitment at Tottenham Hotspur FC.

The Mediterranean College of Sport is currently in the process of engaging top specialists for other sports disciplines to be offered alongside the mainstream school curriculum.