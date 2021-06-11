Meridianbet’s promotion for Euro 2020 fans

The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship kicks off on 11 June where it will be held in 11 cities across 11 UEFA countries.

24 sides will play across the host cities including the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Hampden Park in Glasgow, Allianz Arena in Munich and Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg, just to name a few.

Rome’s Stadio Olimpico will be hosting the opening match on Friday, while national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final, as well as a last 16 tie.

The excitement levels have been rising for months for fans all over the world, especially after the originally scheduled tournament was postponed, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meridianbet have too jumped on the Euro 2020 bandwagon and are offering a super promotion for all you footie fans out there!

Presenting: the €500 EURO2020 TOURNAMENT, to celebrate the occasion. Meridianbet’s promotion is valid for all players who are registered on the website and mobile app, and applies from midnight on 11 June 2021, till 11:59pm on 11 July, 2021 (GMT+2).

What’s the promotion all about?

In a nutshell, in order to qualify, players must have minimum winning odds of 20.00 per individual ticket and to win, they must make a deposit of a minimum value of €50 (or equivalent in any other currency), during the competition.

Those who rank the highest at the end of the promo will win the following:

€500 bonus for first place, €150 bonus for second and €50 bonus for third! The list of winning tickets with the highest odds, of the first 10 players, will be updated every single Friday before noon and can be found on the promo page.

Are there any catches?

Catches, no. Conditions? The minimum stake per ticket is €1, the minimum odds per selection must be equal to or greater than 1.35 and the minimum of selections per ticket is three. Also, at least a single pair on the ticket must contain a game from the EURO or EURO SPECIAL offer.

With the first match kicking off tonight between Turkey and Italy, it’s definitely time to register for an account with Meridianbet and buckle up, this tournament promises to be a good one.

Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number: MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help, visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18 and terms and conditions apply.