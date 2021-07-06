Euro 2020: Check out Meridianbet’s odds for Italy and Spain semi-final match

Things are heating up in the Euro 2020 and we couldn’t be more invested if we tried. Spain were the first team to book their place in the semi-finals last Friday, joined by Italy just a couple of hours later.

La Roja advanced to the final four when they beat Switzerland in Saint Petersburg with a penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw, which saw Enrique’s side taking the lead by means of a Zakaria own-goal, before a mix up between Lapporte and Torres gave the Swiss a chance to equalise.

Just a few hours later, in Friday’s late kick-off, the Azzurri beat Belgium, the number one ranked team in the world, with a 2-1 score, following goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne, setting up a nerve-wracking clash between two of Europe’s biggest football nations: Italy and Spain.

The following day, Denmark booked their place in the semi-finals when they beat the Czech Republic. England beat Ukraine comfortable with a 4-0 score in Rome, in the quarterfinal.

The semi-final will take place at Wembley Stadium, as Italy and Spain face each other on Tuesday.

It’s the fourth straight Euro in which Spain have faced Spain. At Euro 2008, Spain won 4-2 on penalties, after a 0-0 quarterfinal draw in Vienna. Four years later, the teams drew 1-1 in the group stage in Gdansk and then met again in the Kyiv final, with Spain beating Italy 4-0. Italy turned the tables with a 2-0 round of 16 win at Stade de France and then in 2018, in the World Cup qualifying, they drew 1-1 in Italy and Spain won 3-0 at home.

