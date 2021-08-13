Messi waves goodbye to Barca: 10 of the best goals of his career

Show Lionel Messi the love he deserves! We have compiled a list of some of his greatest goals. In no particular order, here are some of Messi’s bests, at least in our opinion.

First up, Messi’s first goal for Barcelona, at the tender age of 17

He took a clever pass from his mentor Ronaldinho and launched a brilliant chip over the Albacete goalkeeper, in 2005.

2009 Champions League final

In the 2009 Champions League final, Messi claimed the crown for Barcelona with a brilliant header, as he silenced critics of his overall game.

2010 Real Zaragoza four-man dribbler

In 2010, in a match against Real Zaragoza, Messi challenges no fewer than four players on his way to the goal. He then smashes the ball hard and low into the net, making it 2-0 for Barcelona.

2011 Champions League quarter-final

The stunning effort against Arsenal in the second leg of their 2011 Champions League quarterfinal is arguably one of the greatest goals in European history.

2011 versus Real Madrid

Starting at full speed to receive a pass, Messi keeps close control and races past four defenders, in the 2011 match against Real Madrid.

2012 versus Sevilla

In March 2012, against Sevilla, Messi receives the ball from Iniesta, he turns in time to break the defender and then lead the goaler into the corner as he strikes the ball into the net.

Iconic performance against Bayern Munich

Messi’s iconic performance against Bayern Munich on 6 May 2015, as he scored two goals out of three, during the Champions League semifinals.

2015 versus Atletico Bilbao

Just a few weeks later, on May 30 of the same year, as Messi looked hemmed in on the touchline by three Atletico Bilbao defenders, he slipped through the net and fired just inside the post.

Standing ovation from Betis fans

Messi earned a standing ovation from Real Betis fans in Seville, when he completed a hat trick in March 2019.

600th goal versus Liverpool

Just a couple of months later, in May 2019, Messi hammers in his 600th career goal against Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals.

