Malta dominates Cyprus to bag three points

A brilliant Malta team beat Cyprus by three goals to nil at Ta’ Qali stadium in what turned out to be a one-sided affair.

The tide turned in Malta’s favour just before half-time when Cyprus had Constantinos Soteriou sent off for a second bookable offence.

Just three minutes later, Cain Attard opened Malta’s tally with a powerful shot from a pass through an overhead kick by Joseph Mbong.

It was Joseph Mbong who headed home the second goal at the start of the second half as a confident Malta side surged forward confidently.

The third goal arrived on 54 minutes when Cain Attard scored his second goal of the night much to the delight of the supporters.

The match ended with Malta in complete control with match statistics showing 72% possession. More importantly, the national team bagged the all-important three points.

Malta now has four points from four matches in Group H after having bagged a point earlier this year against Slovakia. The group standings see Croatia and Russia top the group with seven points each, Slovenia behind them with six points and Slovakia, Malta and Cyprus with four points each.

Tonight’s match saw the return of football fans to the stadium for an international football match.