Property giant VBL to redevelop Valletta FC ground into sports hub

Valletta FC and VBL Group have released a sneak peak of their new Salinos Grounds sports club project.

The Valletta Sports Club is located right at the entrance of the city.

In a joint statement, Valletta FC and VBL Group said the project is focused on the needs of the city’s communities.

“The Valletta Sports Club will offer modern sport facilities covering a variety of disciplines, childcare and other educational facilities and a 6,000 square meter lush garden which can be enjoyed by both residents and visitors of Valletta alike,” the statement read.

The project will be made sustainable through high end retail outlets and a number of food and beverage concepts, which will focus on healthy eating, locally sourced products and sustainable farming.

“Through a mix of local and foreign talent, VFC and VBL will deliver a project for future generations to enjoy and be proud of, while keeping an eye on Valletta’s past and its rich heritage,” they said.

VBL Group chairman Andrei Imbroll, said that the project mirrors his company’s total commitment towards Valletta FC and Malta’s capital city.

“We will not cut corners on anything we do in Valletta and especially the Valletta Sports Club project located at the entrance of our beautiful Capital,” Imbroll said.

“At Valletta Football Club we found a group of people led by the Club President Alexander Fenech with a clear vision of where they want to take the club and a rare pride in having the opportunity to serve the club and the Valletta community. This passion for this City unites us.”