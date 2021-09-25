MFA launches football-inclusive hubs to bring migrants and locals together

The Malta Football Association’s new EU-funded project PaSS – Actioning Social Sports, will organise football-related projects in communities to facilitate integration with migrant communities.

The football project will build bridges in the community between migrants and locals through 13 football hubs spread over Malta.

PaSS will also focus on encouraging migrant women and their families to engage in sporting activities related to football.

The PaSS implementation plan includes the development of football-inclusive hubs, and family football festivals.

This project will be a continuation of previous Malta FA inclusion projects Include Me, All In, and Play Football Live Football.

“This project is one of the Malta FA’s efforts to make football socially inclusive and is an essential part of our Football Social Responsibility strategy,” MFA FSR director Peter Busuttil said.

“This is one of many projects that the Malta FA has embarked on in the past five years. We received assistance from SEM (Servizzi Ewropej f’Malta) to develop this project and to fill in the necessary application forms to apply for funding. SEM has assisted the Malta FA in applying for three other projects which were all chosen by the European Commission and funding for these projects has been granted.”