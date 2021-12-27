Sliema-Balzan Premier League match postponed due to COVID cases

The BOV Premier League fixture between Sliema Wanderers and Balzan, previously scheduled for the 30 December at the Centenary Stadium, has once again been postponed.

The postponement is due to confirmed positive COVID cases within the Balzan team.

“The Malta FA is committed to working with both clubs and key stakeholders to reschedule these matches as soon as possible, and apologises for any inconvenience caused to supporters who were planning to attend this fixture,” the MFA said in a statement.

COVID has forced the suspension of other Premier League matches, previously. The Sliema-Balzan match had already been previously postponed.

Also postponed was the BOV Premier League match between Hamrun Spartans and Birkirkara scheduled to be played on 18 December.