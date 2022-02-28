Ukraine invasion: Russia booted out of World Cup, club competitions

Football’s word governing body FIFA has suspended the Russian national team from all competitions, including the World Cup.

Russia was due to play against Poland in a World Cup play-off in March.

A similar decision was taken by Europe’s governing body UEFA that suspended Russian clubs, apart from the national teams. The ban means the Russian women’s team is banned from this summer’s European Championship.

The move comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials are banned from any organised international competitions after Russia invaded Ukraine.