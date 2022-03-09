Real Madrid faces PSG in second knockout phase of UEFA Champions League

This upcoming clash between European giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain looks set to be an exciting match, and one that will determine which team will progress to the competition’s quarterfinals taking place in April.

The match follows PSG’s victory against Real Madrid in the first leg of this nail-biting knockout phase, when French forward Kylian Mbappé delivered the winning goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time — ironic, considering Mbappé’s rumoured upcoming transfer to Real Madrid next season (though this is still not confirmed).

Fans of Real Madrid will no doubt be following the match with baited breath, with the club’s knockout ties record containing both elements of hope, as well as more foreboding statistics: records show that Real Madrid has been eliminated from nine of their last ten UEFA Champions League knockout ties following a loss in the first leg, though display a history of success against PSG when hosting the Paris team in European competition. Paris Saint-Germain looks set to have their work cut out for them, having lost seven of their eight previous Champions League matches against Spanish opposition while playing away, though early predictions put the odds of a PSG win only slightly less likely than a victory by Real Madrid.

In other news, fans of Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos will be disappointed to learn that it seems unlikely he will join PSG in their upcoming match against Real Madrid owing to an injury. However, it seems probable that Ramos will join his teammates travelling to the Spanish capital in order to share his considerable knowledge of Real Madrid, following his fifteen-year stint at the club including serving as the team’s captain for six seasons from 2015-2021.

