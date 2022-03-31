Malta third most improved European nation in FIFA rankings

Malta has moved up five places in the FIFA World Ranking after new results were published on Thursday.

The national team now occupies the 169th place in the ranking, gaining 12.6 points in total.

Malta is still 51st in Europe, ahead of Moldova, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar and San Marino. However, such an increase makes Malta the European nation with the third highest improvement.

Only North Macedonia and Poland gained more points than Malta.

The rankings take into consideration all games played since 7 February, including two wins against Azerbaijan (1-0) and Kuwait (2-0).

Malta’s next competitive commitment is the UEFA Nations League qualifying games. The national team led by Devis Mangia will play an away game against San Marino on June 5 and two home games against Estonia and San Marino on 9 and 12 June respectively.

An international friendly preparatory match is scheduled for June 1, to be played in Ta’ Qali.