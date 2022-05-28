Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior goal clinches record fourth Champions League for Ancelloti

Liverpool suffered Champions League heartbreak on in Paris as Vinicius Junior’s second-half goal clinched the trophy for Real Madrid for the 14th time in their history.

Jurgen Klopp’s side hoped to avenge their 2018 Champions League final defeat to the Spanish giants in Kyiv, but they failed to find an equaliser after going down 1-0 at the 59th minute.

The game was delayed by over 30 minutes after UEFA said there had bene long delays and dangerous overcrowding for Liverpool supporters outside the Stade de France as they attempted to enter the ground.

Liverpool was out for Reaal Madrid with a succession of 24 shots to Madrid’s four, but they could not find a way past Thibaut Courtois, who even tipped a Sadio Mane shot onto the inside of the post in the first half besides other saves.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah forced a low save from Courtois at close range after fine work from Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right. Pressure was kept up with Thiago and Salah trying many shots at Courtois.

It was Mane’s angled effort, cutting in from the left-hand side of the box, that was expertly diverted onto the inside of the post by Courtois.

Madrid got close to a half-time goal by Karim Benzema but it was disallowed by VAR after officials to had to ascertain whether the final touch came off a Liverpool player, which would have meant Benzema was in fact onside.

Salah’s onslaught after the half-time break was never-ending, with one of nine shots from him forcing another acrobatic save from Courtois just five minutes after Vinicius’ goal.

A defiant Jurgen Klopp vowed Liverpool will come back stronger from the defeat and told fans to book the hotels for next year’s Champions League final in Istanbul. “It’s not bad to get to the final - it’s kind of a success although not the success you want to have,” he told BT Sport.

“I have a strong feeling we will come again. The boys are really competitive and are an outstanding group – they will be that again next season. And we go again. Where is it next season? Istanbul? Book the hotel!”

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti described himself as “the record man” and hailed his side’s victory as he became the first manager to win the Champions League for a fourth time.

“I can’t believe it. We’ve had a fantastic season,” he said. “We suffered a lot in the first half but in the end we deserved to win this competition.

“I am the record man. I had the luck to come here last year and found as usual a fantastic club with a really good squad with a lot of quality and mental character. The season was top.”