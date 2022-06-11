England and Italy face off in UEFA Nations League

This upcoming match represents the two teams’ first game since their last nail-biting encounter in the UEFA Euro 2020 final, a game that saw England suffer a heart-breaking defeat in penalty shootouts against Italy.

The game comes on the heels of England’s 1-1 draw against Germany in the second matchday on Tuesday 7 June, when Harry Kane’s late penalty netted his team their first goal of the tournament — securing his position as England’s second player to have scored fifty goals, second only to Wayne Rooney.

The match will take place at Wolverhampton’s Molineux Stadium, the historic home of the Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers since 1889.

England will be eager to secure a victory against Italy in Wolverhampton, having not yet won a match in this year’s UEFA Nations League following Tuesday’s draw and their 0-1 defeat to Hungary on Saturday 4 June at Budapest’s Puskás Aréna.

