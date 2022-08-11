Joseph Muscat's first football move: clubs' association rebrands to Malta Premier League

The association representing clubs of the BOV Premier League has rebranded as Malta Premier League in Joseph Muscat's first move in the football world.

In a statement on Thursday, the association which was previously known as the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association, said the name was changed in order to be in line with other similar associations worldwide.

MPL said the clubs agreed on a statute of association between them on Wednesday and unanimously endorsed a plan put forward by former prime minister Joseph Muscat outlining the priorities and actions in the months to come.

The association was formed last year to represent the premier league clubs and is autonomous from the Malta Football Association. It comprises 14 clubs from Malta's top-tier football league.

Muscat was elected chairman of the association in June, with seven out of 14 clubs voting in his favour. He was the sole candidate for the post.

MPL said that it officially wrote to the Malta Football Association (MFA), asking for recognition as the sole representative of the Premier League clubs, taking the place of the Premier League Standing Committee.

“The MPL will engage in discussions with the main stakeholders, including players, referees, supporters, public, media and authorities paving the way for a transition in agreement with the MFA to a new and more attractive premier league after the upcoming season,” MPL said.